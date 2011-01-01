Get Your Nails Done by Experts
Experience the best nail care services in town at affordable prices.
Experience the best nail care services in town at affordable prices.
At Iris Nails Studio Salon, we believe that everyone deserves to look and feel their best. That's why we're committed to providing high-quality nail care services in a welcoming and relaxing environment. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping you achieve the perfect look, whether you're getting ready for a special occasion or just want to treat yourself to some pampering.
We offer a wide range of services to meet all your nail care needs. From classic manicures and pedicures to the latest in nail art designs and techniques, we've got you covered. Our team uses only the highest-quality products and tools to ensure that your nails look and feel amazing.
Our team of nail care experts is passionate about what they do and dedicated to providing excellent customer service. We take the time to get to know our clients and understand their needs so that we can provide personalized service and the best possible results. Whether you're a longtime client or visiting us for the first time, we'll make sure you feel right at home.
We ask that you give us 24 hours notice if you need to cancel your appointment.
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.